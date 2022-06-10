Congress lodges complaint against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal in Assam

-
-
The Congress on Friday lodged a police complaint against suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal in Guwahati for their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
Police said they are looking into the matter and are yet to register a case on the basis of the complaint lodged at Bhangagarh police station.
"We have received the complaint regarding the remarks made by the persons in question. We are yet to register a case and it is still in enquiry stage," a police officer said.
Sharma, who made an objectionable statement about the Prophet during a TV debate on the Gyanvapi controversy, and Jindal, who posted a derogatory remark on his Twitter handle, were suspended by the party.
Senior spokesperson of Assam Congress Romen Chandra Borthakur, who filed the complaint on behalf of his party, alleged that the image of India has been tarnished, and age-old unity and integrity have been affected due to the statements by Sharma and Jindal.
Talking to reporters, Borthakur maintained that India should not bow down to international pressure and apologise for the remarks made by the duo as their statements were not the country's official stance.
A complaint was also filed against the Sharma, Jindal and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi at the same police station in Guwahati on Tuesday by Dulu Ahmed, a leader of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).
Ahmed also demanded action against Owaisi, a Telangana MLA, for allegedly making "objectionable comments" against Hindus at a public meeting.
Police are yet to register a case in connection with Ahmed's complaint as well.
