Hazare warns of 'maun-vrat' if agri ministry does not write to

activist warned Thursday that he would undertake "maun-vrat" (vow of silence) if the Union agriculture ministry did not convey him, in writing, the points agreed upon during the government's talks with him.

had sat on a fast for demands including appointment of Lokpal and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's report for farmers on January 30.

He ended the agitation on February 5 after getting assurances from the Union and governments that his demands would be fulfilled.

"I have not received any communication (about his demands regarding farmers) from the Union agriculture ministry about the discussions we had here in Ralegan Siddhi (his village)," told reporters Thursday.

"I am a bit frail now, but I can still undertake a vow of silence if the did not convey me the points which we had discussed and agreed on through a letter," said the 81-year-old activist.

"I was expecting some communication from the Union agriculture ministry (following the talks). I broke my fast on Tuesday but till today evening, I have not received any communication. I am now suspicious of their motives," he said.

Talking about his 2011 agitation for anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, Hazare took potshots at his former associates and Puducherry governor

"There was a committed 'Team Anna' then which had a wider impact on national politics. Later some of them became obsessed with posts of and governor and forgot the real cause," Hazare said.

