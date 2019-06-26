PSI, three bookies arrested for cricket betting

-
City police arrested three bookies who were allegedly taking bets on Australia-England match of the ongoing cricket World Cup and also a police sub- inspector who was suspected to be part of the racket Tuesday.
All the accused later got bail.
Dnyaneshwar Kharmate, the PSI who is among the accused, was attached to Byculla police station, said the spokesperson of Mumbai police. He was suspended following the arrest.
Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a hotel near Dadar railway station by a team of Matunga police Tuesday.
Mikin Shah (33) and his aides Manish Singh (31) and Prakash Bankar (32)were allegedly found placing bets online on behalf of clients. Kharmate was also present in the room.
"We have registered a case under the Maharashtra Gambling Act and Indian Telegraph Act at Matunga police station against Shah, Kharmate and the other two," said the police spokesperson.
Six mobile phones worth Rs 1.96 lakh were also seized from the accused. A local court later granted them bail.
