Sanath Kumar appointed Baroda coach for two seasons

-
ALSO READ
Ex-Indian women's cricket team coach held for IPL betting
Ban on Mumbai U-16 skipper to act as deterrent for others: MCA
Arothe claims innocence, says would "never indulge" in such act
Goa cricket body to get coaching director, audit player
CSK contributes Rs 3 lakh towards Jacob Martins treatment
-
Former first-class cricketer Sanath Kumar was Wednesday re-appointed as the Baroda head coach for the the next two seasons, said an official from the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA).
Kumar, a former Karnataka medium-pacer who played from 1983-1990, had coached Baroda in the past too, from 2011 -2014.
"(The) committee appointed in the last Managing Committee meeting, telephonically reviewed and had short- listed 4-5 coaches and finally considering few important parameters selected Sanath Kumar as the head coach for BCA for two seasons 2019-20 and 2020-21," BCA joint secretary Snehal Parikh said in a note, a copy of which is available with PTI.
The association also decided to appoint Afzal Khan as the head trainer for the Baroda team.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU