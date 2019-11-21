PSU banks disburse record Rs 2.52 trn loans in Oct, says Finance Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Govt to set up 'social stock exchange' to raise capital: FM in Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019: Social stock exchanges could soon take off in India
Plan to tap global mkts for govt borrowing added at last minute in Budget
Budget 2019: Tax benefit may attract retail investors to government ETFs
Budget 2019: Social stock exchanges to be introduced in India
-
Public sector banks disbursed a record Rs 2.52 lakh crore of loans during the festive month of October, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
An amount of Rs 1.05 lakh crore was fresh lending, the Department Financial Services said in a statement.
An amount of Rs 46,800 crore was given as working capital loan, it said.
The government in September had asked state-run banks to step up lending and hold outreach programmes or loans melas in 400 districts to lend to desirable shadow banks and retail borrowers.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU