PSU banks disburse record Rs 2.52 trn loans in Oct, says Finance Ministry

An amount of Rs 1.05 lakh crore was fresh lending, the Department Financial Services said in a statement.

New Delhi 

Public sector banks disbursed a record Rs 2.52 lakh crore of loans during the festive month of October, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

An amount of Rs 46,800 crore was given as working capital loan, it said.

The government in September had asked state-run banks to step up lending and hold outreach programmes or loans melas in 400 districts to lend to desirable shadow banks and retail borrowers.
Thu, November 21 2019. 17:55 IST

