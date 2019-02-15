Pulwama attack: India withdraws Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan

today withdrew the 'Most-Favoured Nation' status to following the terror attack that left nearly 40 CRPF



personnel dead.

In a after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security(CCS), said all efforts will be made to ensure that perpetrators of the attack are brought to book.

He said those aiding and abating the perpetrators will have to pay a heavy price.

Briefing reporters outside the Prime Minister's residence, he said the will launch an all out effort to isolate and all diplomatic efforts will be launched in this regard.

will be visiting on Friday and would convene an all-party meeting most likely on Saturday to brief political parties on the incident so that the nation speaks in one voice on the issue.

The meet was chaired by to discuss the security scenario in in the wake of the terror attack.

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)