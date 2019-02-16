Pulwama terror attack: Families, villagers bid adieu to martyrs

The mortal remains of two head constables, and Sukhjinder Singh, who were killed in the terror attack, were consigned to flames with full state and military honours in their native villages in Punjab's Moga and districts respectively on Saturday.

Villagers gathered in large numbers at the houses of the martyrs and chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". They also raised anti- slogans and sought strong action against the perpetrators of the attack.

Head (44) was driving the bus which was blown up after a (JeM) suicide bomber rammed an into it on Thursday.

His pyre was lit by his five-year-old son in Moga's Ghalauti Khurd village. Besides his son, Jaimal is survived by his parents and wife.

Jaimal's family members have been struggling to come to terms with the loss. His wife and mother fainted when his mortal remains reached home.

Jaimal had joined the in 1993. He last spoke to his wife on Tuesday night.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and and local MLA Sukhjit Singh Lohgarh attended the cremation.

Talking to media, Sukhbir said the whole country wanted that strict action should be taken against for carrying out such barbaric acts.

He also accused of adopting double standards.

On one hand, Pakistan's talks about and on the other hand, such attacks are being carried out, he said.

In Tarn Taran's Gandiwind Dhattal village, Sukhjinder Singh's family conducted his last rites.

Sukhjinder's father and elder brother lit the martyr's pyre.

He leaves behind his wife and a seven-month-old son. He had joined the in 2003 and was the sole breadwinner of his family.

Sukhjinder (32) was posted with 76 battalion of the CRPF and had returned to duty on January 28 after a 40-day leave. He had promised to return after four months, Gurjant said.

He added that Sukhjinder had planned to take a pre-mature retirement after completing 20 years in service and settle abroad.

Cabinet Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Lakshmi Kanta Chawla, member Vijay Goel, MLAs from Tarn Tarn Dharmbir Agnihotri, Harminder Singh Gill, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, Zira MLA Kulbir Singh, and senior CRPF officials attended the last rites.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in the attack, one of the deadliest in

