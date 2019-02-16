Trump-era US Europe rift wide open at Munich security talks

The US and European powers voiced sharply differing views on issues from Mideast security to trade Saturday, laying bare a deep trans-Atlantic rift in the era of

German and other European leaders at a three-day international security conference voiced dismay at a range of decisions deemed hostile to America's NATO allies.

In one awkward moment Friday, US Vice said he was bringing greetings from Trump, only to be met with stony silence from a room full of national leaders, ministers and generals.

Merkel said a looming new shot expected in a trade war -- readying to declare European a "national security threat" -- was "frightening", speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

Especially Trump's announcement he would soon pull American troops out of has left allies scratching their heads about how to prevent further chaos and instability there.

French -- whose country contributes about 1,200 troops in the region -- asked why the US would create a power vacuum that could benefit its declared enemy Iran, calling it a "mystery".

A source criticised the administration's approach as "we're leaving, you're staying" and added: "They're trying to manage the consequences of a hasty decision and making us carry the responsibility."



In his main speech Saturday, Pence delivered more stern advice for other nations in and beyond.

He reiterated Washington's contention that was planning a new "Holocaust" and told European powers to scrap the 2015 nuclear agreement with that Trump ripped up last year.

He also criticised a recent initiative of France, and Britain to allow European companies to continue business operations in the Islamic republic despite US sanctions.

EU said Friday the bloc was determined to preserve the "full implementation" of the deal, stressing it was vital to European security.

German argued that without the pact, "the region will not be safer and would actually be one step closer to an open confrontation".

Pence praised some NATO allies for having raised defence spending but reminded others that their contributions were still falling short of the target of two per cent of GDP.

And he reiterated strong US opposition to the Russia- 2 being built that Trump has charged makes the largest EU economy a "captive" of

"The commends all our European partners who have taken a strong stance against 2, and we commend others to do the same," Pence said.

He went on to also criticise pending weapons purchases by NATO allies "from our adversaries" -- seen by media as a reference to a planned Russia- arms deal.

"We cannot ensure the defence of the West if our allies grow dependent on the East," Pence said.

On crisis-wracked Venezuela, he called on the 28-member EU to recognise "as the only legitimate president".

"Once more the Old World can take a stance in support of freedom in the New World," he said.

But there was spirited pushback from Merkel, the veteran who has sometimes been dubbed the of the free world, and who has spoken out more strongly in her final term as due to end in 2021.

On Syria, where US-backed Kurdish-Arab forces were clearing the final scrap of territory held by Islamic State jihadists this week, she openly challenged the wisdom of the looming US troop withdrawal.

"Is it a good idea for the Americans to suddenly and quickly withdraw from " she asked.

"Or will it once more strengthen the capacity of and to exert their influence?" On the trade dispute, she insisted that in "we are proud of our cars" and explained that the biggest plant of luxury brand was not in but in South Carolina, from where it exports vehicles to

"All I can say is it would be good if we could resume proper talks with one another," she said.

On 2, Merkel said that was already buying Russian gas through other pipelines and declared that "a Russian is a Russian gas molecule, no matter whether it comes via or through the Baltic Sea".

She also argued that the West must maintain dialogue with Russia, despite the conflict and other deep differences.

Most crucially, Merkel cautioned against the erosion of multilateral cooperation to tackle global problems, saying that "we must not simply smash it to pieces".

