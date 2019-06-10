JUST IN
Pune: 4 Army men, including major, booked for assaulting jawan

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Four army personnel, including a major, were booked on charges of attempt to murder and wrongful confinement after a soldier alleged they assaulted him for refusing to drink liquor, police said Monday.

A Sanghavi police station official said the incident took place in Aundh military station on June 3.

"Jawan Ramesh Mohanrao Bishnoi has filed a complaint that the accused called him to a barrack and offered him liquor. When he refused, they poured alcohol into his mouth and later beat him with a rod," the official said.

The official said a case was registered against the major, lieutenant, subedar and naik subedar under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

"No arrests have been made so far. We have received a letter from the Aundh military station that they have started a court of inquiry into the incident," the official informed.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 20:55 IST

