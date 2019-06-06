Punjab cabinet restructures employment generation dept

The cabinet Thursday approved the restructuring of the department of employment generation and training by bringing the Skill Development Mission (PSDM) under it.

The move aimed at improving the employability of the youth in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by on Thursday, an official release said.

"Since skill development and training are necessary to enhance the employability of the youth, it was felt that the and the Skill Development Mission, which are currently functioning under two different departments, should be brought under one department," an said in the release.

The task of skill development has now been assigned to the department of employment generation and training.

Earlier, it was being looked after by the department of technical education and industrial training.

This would bring synergy, oversight and effective coordination in the implementation of various employment generation and skill development schemes, the release said.

The restructured department has also been mandated to create employment opportunities, either by imparting skill or through career guidance and counselling.

It will also facilitate placements for job seekers.

In another decision, the cabinet formed a three-member committee to study the fee structure at private medical institutions and suggest ways for its rationalistion.

The committee comprises Brahm Mohindra, and Higher and

Channi said private universities should implement policies with regard to reservation in jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)