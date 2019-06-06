JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka from Saturday

Rupee ends almost flat at 69.28 against dollar after RBI cuts rate
Business Standard

Punjab cabinet restructures employment generation dept

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

The Punjab cabinet Thursday approved the restructuring of the department of employment generation and training by bringing the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) under it.

The move aimed at improving the employability of the youth in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday, an official release said.

"Since skill development and training are necessary to enhance the employability of the youth, it was felt that the Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission and the Punjab Skill Development Mission, which are currently functioning under two different departments, should be brought under one department," an official spokesman said in the release.

The task of skill development has now been assigned to the department of employment generation and training.

Earlier, it was being looked after by the department of technical education and industrial training.

This would bring synergy, oversight and effective coordination in the implementation of various employment generation and skill development schemes, the release said.

The restructured department has also been mandated to create employment opportunities, either by imparting skill or through career guidance and counselling.

It will also facilitate placements for job seekers.

In another decision, the cabinet formed a three-member committee to study the fee structure at private medical institutions and suggest ways for its rationalistion.

The committee comprises Health Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Higher and Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Channi said private universities should implement policies with regard to reservation in jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU