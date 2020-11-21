Punjab & Sind Bank to raise up to Rs 5,500 cr through preferential issue

-
ALSO READ
Punjab & Sind Bank's board to consider plan for raising up to Rs 5,500 cr
Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 net loss widens to Rs 117 cr on mounting bad loans
RBL Bank completes Rs 1,566 cr fund raising through preferential allotment
Punjab & Sind Bank reports IF&FS Financial Services as fraud account to RBI
Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 loss widens to Rs 236 cr as provisions for NPAs rise
-
State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore by issuing shares on a preferential basis.
The board approval is in line with the government sanction to infuse an amount of Rs 5,500 crore in the bank towards contribution of the Centre in the preferential allotment of equity shares during FY2020-21.
The board has cleared agenda to "offer, issue, create and allot equity shares up to Rs 5,500 crore including share premium to the Government of India by way of preferential issue of equity shares", the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The fund raising will help bank meet its regulatory and growth capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU