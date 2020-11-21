Instagram adds new branded content capabilities on its platform

on Saturday announced that it is adding new Branded Content Tags for both Reels and for Live to expand its revenue options for creators.

The new tags will mean that creators can formulate more deals with brands, and generate revenue immediately from their Reels content.

"We want to ensure creators can clearly disclose when they're creating branded content, no matter what format they choose to use,'' the company said in a statement.

Branded Content ads in Stories can now include tappable elements, such as @mentions, location and hashtags.

To date, branded content ads could only be created by promoting the existing posts from creators.

is now launching a new workflow where advertisers can create Branded Content ads without the need for creators to post organically on first. Now brands have more flexibility with fewer constraints when they want to run Branded Content ads.

The company is also introducing the ability for businesses to promote branded content posts with product tags. Now brands can get more value out of this content that makes it easy for people to shop directly from creators that inspire them.

The photo-sharing platform has also launched the ability for businesses and creators to set a minimum age for their branded content feed posts on Instagram. They can choose to set a default minimum age or a minimum age for specific countries, or a combination of both.

