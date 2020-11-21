Instagram adds new branded content capabilities on its platform

-
ALSO READ
Instagram to show ads in IGTV videos, share revenue with content creators
Instagram introduces keyword search without hashtags on its platform
Hate content issue may impact Facebook's India business, say experts
Facebook to notify users while sharing more than 90 days old content
Instagram rolls out pinned comments feature to all for user engagement
-
Instagram on Saturday announced that it is adding new Branded Content Tags for both Reels and for Live to expand its revenue options for creators.
The new tags will mean that creators can formulate more deals with brands, and generate revenue immediately from their Reels content.
"We want to ensure creators can clearly disclose when they're creating branded content, no matter what format they choose to use,'' the company said in a statement.
Branded Content ads in Stories can now include tappable elements, such as @mentions, location and hashtags.
To date, branded content ads could only be created by promoting the existing posts from creators.
Instagram is now launching a new workflow where advertisers can create Branded Content ads without the need for creators to post organically on Instagram first. Now brands have more flexibility with fewer constraints when they want to run Branded Content ads.
The company is also introducing the ability for businesses to promote branded content posts with product tags. Now brands can get more value out of this content that makes it easy for people to shop directly from creators that inspire them.
The photo-sharing platform has also launched the ability for businesses and creators to set a minimum age for their branded content feed posts on Instagram. They can choose to set a default minimum age or a minimum age for specific countries, or a combination of both.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU