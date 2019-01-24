PVR Q3 net profit at Rs 55.38 crore

Multiplex PVR Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.38 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 29.16 crore for the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

PVR's total income during the period stood at Rs 857.37 crore. It was Rs 560.46 crore in the year-ago period, PVR said in a BSE filing.

Meanwhile, the company said the results for the quarters were not comparable due to acquisition of Chennai-based chain

PVR's total expenses were Rs 768.11 crore during the quarter.

It has added 123 screens during the current financial year so far and now operates a network of 748 screens spread over 161 properties in 64 cities, according to the company.

Shares of were trading at Rs 1,603.75 apiece on the BSE, down 0.23 per cent from the previous close.

