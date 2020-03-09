Coronavirus: Qatar bans entry of people from India, 13 other countries

has temporarily banned entry of people coming from and 13 other countries in the wake of outbreak.

The temporary ban would also be applicable on people coming from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

"This decision comes as a preventive measure due to the spread of (COVID-19) worldwide," government said in a statement dated March 8.

Flagship carrier Airways has also stopped flights from India, sources said.

Qatar Airways operates 102 weekly flights from Doha to 13 Indian cities, including New Delhi.

According to the statement, the temporary suspension of entry would affect all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with residence or work permit, and temporary visitors.

Earlier, Qatar Airways announced temporary suspension of flights to and from Italy, one of the countries worst affected by the outbreak.

Other airlines that fly to Qatar, include IndiGo, GoAir and Air

There was no immediate statement from the three airlines about the status of their flights.

Meanwhile, Kuwait on Saturday had suspended operations of all flights to and from and six other countries in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.