Queen to perform at Oscars

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Queen, the band at the centre of best picture nominee "Bohemian Rhapsody", will perform at the Academy Awards ceremony, the Motion Picture Academy announced on Tuesday.

"Queen + @adamlambert will ROCK YOU," the post shared on the official Twitter handle of the Academy read.

The band now performs under the name Queen + Adam Lambert, with two of the four original members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, fronted by former "American Idol" star Adam Lambert.

Bassist John Deacon has not performed with Queen for many years.

"We will rock The Oscars," Lambert tweeted.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" is up for five Oscars.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 11:00 IST

