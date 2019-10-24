Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism, says Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was sent to the ED custody Thursday, took a dig at the NDA government over its subdued performance in elections for 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies.

"Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism," the veteran Congress leader said while stepping out of the crowded courtroom.

Counting of votes is underway for assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and for by-polls in other parts of the country.

Chidambaram was produced by the ED before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on the expiry of his seven days of custodial interrogation and special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent him to further six days custody of the probe agency till October 30.

Chidambaram, 74 was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX media corruption case filed by the CBI.

The ED had taken him in custody on October 16 which ended Thursday.