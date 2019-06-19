JUST IN
R'than govt invites application for Ambedkar awards

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan's Social Justice and Empowerment Department has invited applications for Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Awards.

The department honours the personalities/organisations doing outstanding work in the field of social service, women upliftment and justice with Ambedkar Social Service, Ambedkar Women and Ambedkar Justice award, said Joint Secretary Savarmal Verma.

Under the Ambedkar social service, Rs 1 lakh cash and certificate is conferred, whereas in the remaining two categories Rs 51,000 cash each and certificates are awarded.

Applications can be submitted at department's directorate by July 15, he said.

Wed, June 19 2019. 18:15 IST

