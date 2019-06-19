Uneven distribution of pre-monsoon showers in Pb, Hry

Parts of and saw uneven distribution of rains during pre-monsoon season between June 1-18, according to data released by the Meteorological Centre.

Some districts in the two states received excess pre-monsoon rains, while many others received scanty showers, the data showed.

The total rainfall recorded in the two states, however, was below normal for this period, an of the MeT centre told PTI.

Haryana, as a whole, received 16 mm of rains during the period as against the normal of 20.2 mm, while recorded 14.9 mm rainfall, against the normal of 21.3 mm, he said.

In Haryana, Gurgaon received 3.6 mm of rains during the period as against the normal of 13.8 mm. Panipat received 6.8 mm of rains against 22.1 mm, Yamunanagar received 5.6 mm against 46.1 mm, received 5.7 mm against 16.4 mm and Ambala received 16.4 mm rains against 45.1 mm, the said.

On the other hand, Hisar received 36.7 mm of rains against the normal of 17.3 mm, Bhiwani received 18.1 mm against 17.8 mm and Jind received 20 mm against 22.4 mm.

Kurukshetra, Mahendergarh and Sirsa also received above normal rainfall.

In Punjab, Barnala recorded 5 mm of rains against the normal of 23.6 mm, received 10.6 mm against 22.6 mm, Gurdaspur received 22.4 mm against 28.6 mm and Rupnagar received 4.8 mm rains, much below the normal of 30.6 mm.

Bathinda received 30.5 mm rains in the period against the normal of 18.2 mm, Fatehgarh Sahib received 31.2 mm against 18.7 mm and Muktsar received 33.3 mm against 17.4 mm.

