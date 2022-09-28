JUST IN
Business Standard

Senior advocate R Venkataramani appointed next Attorney General of India

He will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30

K K Venugopal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

R Venkataramani

Senior advocate R Venkataramani was appointed as the Attorney General of India on Wednesday for a term of three years, according to a notification.

He will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30.

Venugopal, 91, was appointed to the post in July 2017. He was reappointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on June 29.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 21:41 IST

