Radico Khaitan Q3 net jumps 49% to Rs 52.09 crore

Liquor firm Wednesday reported a 48.78 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 52.09 crore for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.01 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,081.12 crore. It was Rs 1,747.98 crore in the year-ago period, said in a regulatory filing.

In a separate filing, the company also announced appointment of as an independent director to its board with effect from April 1, 2019.

The company's brand portfolio includes After Dark Whisky, Contessa Rum, Magic Moments Vodka, Morpheus Brandy, Old Admiral Brandy and 8PM Whisky.

The company's stock was trading 3.09 per cent higher at Rs 426 apiece on BSE.

