Two arrested after brief shootout at Mukhmelpur

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The special cell of the Delhi Police Friday arrested two people, wanted in two separate cases of murder after a brief shootout at Pusta Road in Mukhmelpur, officials said.

The accused were identified as Salman (24) and Nazim (23), both residents of New Seelampur.

Salman and Nazim, both brothers were carrying rewards of Rs one lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively, police said.

"The shootout between the duo and the police took place in north-west Delhi's Pusta Road in Mukhmelpur near Kali Mata Mandir on Friday at around 4 am when they were coming on a bike," said PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Around eight rounds were fired by the duo while the police fired six rounds in self-defense, the DCP said.

During the shootout, Salman sustained a bullet injury on his right leg and was rushed to Babu Jagjiwan Ram Hospital in Jahangirpuri, he said.

Interrogation revealed that both the accused were involved in gang war in north-east Delhi.

The accused brothers, along with their associates, had shot dead one Hakimuddin in New Usmanpur area on March 31. They had pumped more than eight bullets into the deceased, the officer said.

In another incident on April, 5, they had killed Sarafraz, a resident of Kanti Nagar in Krishna Nagar, the DCP said.

Two semi-automatic pistols, five live cartridges and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession, police said, adding, further details are awaited.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 15:55 IST

