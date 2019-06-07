Two arrested after brief shootout at Mukhmelpur

The special cell of the Police Friday arrested two people, wanted in two separate cases of murder after a brief at Pusta Road in Mukhmelpur, officials said.

The accused were identified as (24) and (23), both residents of New Seelampur.

and Nazim, both brothers were carrying rewards of Rs one lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively, police said.

"The between the duo and the police took place in north-west Delhi's Pusta Road in Mukhmelpur near on Friday at around 4 am when they were coming on a bike," said PS Kushwah, of Police (Special Cell).

Around eight rounds were fired by the duo while the police fired six rounds in self-defense, the DCP said.

During the shootout, sustained a bullet injury on his right leg and was rushed to in Jahangirpuri, he said.

Interrogation revealed that both the accused were involved in gang war in north-east

The accused brothers, along with their associates, had shot dead one Hakimuddin in New Usmanpur area on March 31. They had pumped more than eight bullets into the deceased, the said.

In another incident on April, 5, they had killed Sarafraz, a resident of Kanti Nagar in Krishna Nagar, the DCP said.

Two semi-automatic pistols, five live cartridges and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession, police said, adding, further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)