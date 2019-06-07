JUST IN
Paratrooper dies as his service rifle goes off accidently

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An Army paratrooper died Friday in an accidental fire in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, an army official said.

He said the soldier got injured when his service rifle went off accidentally in Mastpora area of the south Kashmir district, and he was rushed to a nearby medical facility.

The doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

