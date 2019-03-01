Enthusiastic crowd at Attari wait for the return of their 'hero'

A large number of people from different walks of life thronged the border Friday to witness the return of their "hero" Wing Abhinandan Varthaman, who is expected to touch home soil after his release from

Wing Varthaman, son of a decorated IAF veteran, was captured by after his jet went down following a strike by an enemy missile.

Varthaman's was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in since then.

Excited citizens carrying tricolor, raising patriotic slogans and dancing to 'dhol' beats waited with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the IAF pilot.

Patriotic fervour prevailed at the border with residents singing songs, beating drums and carrying tricolour. They sang patriotic songs and raised slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

A Sikh youth was seen carrying a huge garland, while an elderly man was seen beating 'dhol'.

"If permitted, I want to welcome the Wing with this garland," said the youth carrying garland.

Many were also seen with tattoos of Indian flags on their faces.

Raman Bakshi, who reached here along with his supporters said, "Today we are full of enthusiasm as our hero is returning."



He was also carrying Indian flags, sweet boxes and garlands.

Neha, a young tourist from Delhi, said, "I feel blessed that today I am going to have a glimpse of a real life hero who without caring for his life showed such valor."



Security arrangements have been further strengthened here, with personnel deployed in large numbers.

Amid tight security arrangements, crowds were stopped nearly one km away from the Attari-Wagah Indo-Pak border.

A battery of camping there since morning were also not allowed to go near the JCP (Joint Check Post), the land transit route between and Pakistan.

Pakistan had announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)