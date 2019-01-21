Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Siddaganga Mutt seer

condoled Monday the death of chief Shivakumara Swamiji, saying his passing away leaves behind a deep spiritual void.

"I am sorry to hear about the passing of Shivakumar Swami Ji, Pontiff of the Swami Ji was respected and revered by millions of Indians, from all religions and communities. His passing leaves behind a deep spiritual void. My condolences to all his followers," he tweeted.

in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge requested the Centre to bestow 'Bharat Ratna' on the seer. "I request the government to give him Bharat Ratna. He is worthy of getting the title. He was a great man from and it is worth it to bestow the Bharat Ratna on him," he said.

The party in its official handle also put out a picture of Gandhi meeting the seer.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Siddaganga Shri Shivakumara Swamiji, his selfless service to society will always be remembered," said.

"His spiritual teachings, his benevolence and his large hearted acceptance of all beings will continue to inspire generations to come. We join millions of Indians in this time of grief," it added.

Prominent Lingayat seer of Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Mutt, 111-year-old Shivakumara Swamiji, who was known as the 'Walking God', died Monday after a

