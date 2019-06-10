Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of playwright-actor Girish Karnad, says India lost a 'beloved son'

Condoling the demise of veteran playwright, and writer on Monday, said has lost a "beloved son" whose memory will live on in the vast treasure trove of the creative work he has left behind.

"My condolences to his family & fans around the world," Gandhi wrote on

"Playwright, actor, but above all a great human being, in Karnad's passing has lost a beloved son, whose memory will live on in the vast treasure trove of creative work he leaves behind," he added.

Renowned playwright, and Jnanpith awardee Karnad, who left an indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema spanning five decades, passed away at his residence Monday morning after prolonged illness.

A multi-hyphenate personality, who often courted controversies for his vocal stance, Karnad, 81, is survived by wife Saraswathi, son Raghu Karnad, a journalist and writer, and daughter

tweeted, "Litterateur par-excellence, actor, director, and activist - the passing away of shall leave an irreplaceable void in the Indian creative arena."



"My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Calling it a "devastating loss", senior said on Twitter, "Just a few months ago he sent me the draft of his brilliant new historical play. He was at the peak of his creative talent."



"Profound condolences to his devoted wife Saras & brilliant son Raghu A flame has been extinguished that lit up so many minds," he added.

