Rahul Gandhi meets Alwar gang-rape victim

Thursday met a woman who was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband in Rajasthan's district, party sources said.

Gandhi was accompanied by Ashok Gehlot, deputy CM and Avinash Pandey, they said.

He was earlier scheduled to arrive here Wednesday.

On April 26, six miscreants accosted the woman and her husband on the Thanagazi- bypass and took them to an isolated place, where they allegedly raped her in front of him.

An FIR was lodged on May 2 and the accused circulated a video clip of the crime on May 4.

Subsequently, five accused, who allegedly raped the woman, and the one who shot and circulated the video clip, have been arrested.

The incident triggered widespread protests in Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa and nearby areas and a protest march led by BJP's had turned violent in Dausa on Tuesday, leaving over half a dozen people injured.

Narendra Modi, BSP supremo Mayawati and other leaders have condemned the incident.

