Rahul in Mumbai; to appear before court in defamation case

A day after publicly announcing his resignation as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi landed here Wednesday to appear before a local court in a defamation case.

An RSS activist has filed a defamation case against Gandhi for allegedly linking the organisation to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Gandhi arrived at the Mumbai airport in the morning and left for the court in south Mumbai.

