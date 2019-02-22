Rahul offers condolences over spurious liquor deaths in Assam's Golaghat

Friday offered condolences to the families of those who died after consuming spurious liquor in Assam's district.

At least 30 people, including seven women, died allegedly after consuming the liquor at a tea garden. Fifty others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, a said.

"I am saddened by the incident which occurred in Assam's area. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. I hope that those undergoing treatment get well soon," Gandhi said in a Facebok post.

It is believed that more than 100 people -- labourers at Salimira tea garden -- consumed the spurious liquor on Thursday night, BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia said.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the deaths.

Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Two excise officials of the district have been suspended.

