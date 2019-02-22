BoB, KfW partners to fund solar projects

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has tied up with Germany's KfW Development Bank to extend funding of USD 113 million to refinance solar projects, under the Solar Partnership II Promotion of Solar PV in India.

This proposal constitutes part of the overarching Indo-German Solar Energy Partnership, BoB said in a statement on Friday.

Under an inter-governmental MoU in 2015, Germany has committed to providing financing support through KfW Development Bank for solar photo voltaic investments, it said.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 20:35 IST

