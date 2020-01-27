JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top headlines: Air India's 100% stake sale; 1,000 frauds in 5 years at UCBs
Business Standard

Probe police action against anti-CAA protesters: Rahul, Priyanka to NHRC

The party leaders met the NHRC officials here and highlighted the alleged brutalities committed by the Uttar Pradesh police on agitators during the anti-CAA stir.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul gandhi, Priyanka gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi during the 'satyagraha' demanding protection for the Constitution in the view of CAA and NRC, at Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi Rajghat in New Delhi

A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the National Human Rights Commission on Monday, demanding a probe into alleged police atrocities against anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh.

The party leaders met the NHRC officials here and highlighted the alleged brutalities committed by the Uttar Pradesh police on agitators during the anti-CAA stir.

The leaders who met the NHRC officials included Mohsina Kidwai, Salman Khurshid, P L Punia, Jitin Prasada, Abhishek Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

They demanded a thorough probe into the the deaths that took place in the state during the violent protests against the amendments in the country's citizenship law.
First Published: Mon, January 27 2020. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU