Rahul Gandhi promises lateral entry to ex-servicemen in civil services

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised to give lateral entry to ex-servicemen in civil services and open up the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to them if voted to power.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said the country's ex-servicemen are India's pride and they must be given the respect they deserve.
"Our Ex-Servicemen are India's pride and must be given the respect they deserve.
We will allow qualified Ex-Servicemen lateral entry into the Civil Services. The Central Armed Police Forces will be opened up to Ex-Servicemen under the age of 40," he wrote.
Our Ex-Servicemen are India’s pride & must be given the respect they deserve. We will allow qualified Ex-Servicemen lateral entry into the Civil Services. The Central Armed Police Forces will be opened up to Ex-Servicemen under the age of 40.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 3, 2019
