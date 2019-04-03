JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Spoke my mind out as economist: Rajiv Kumar to EC on Nyay remarks
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi promises lateral entry to ex-servicemen in civil services

Gandhi said the country's ex-servicemen are India's pride and they must be given the respect they deserve

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: @INCIndia

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised to give lateral entry to ex-servicemen in civil services and open up the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to them if voted to power.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said the country's ex-servicemen are India's pride and they must be given the respect they deserve.

"Our Ex-Servicemen are India's pride and must be given the respect they deserve.

We will allow qualified Ex-Servicemen lateral entry into the Civil Services. The Central Armed Police Forces will be opened up to Ex-Servicemen under the age of 40," he wrote.

First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU