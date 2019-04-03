Thieves looted and fled the country with chowkidar's help: Rahul's dig at Modi

Wednesday kept up his attack on Modi, saying that while people were made to stand in queues for their own money during demonetisation, business tycoons who looted the country fled with the help of the "chowkidar".

"Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, were not in line (outside banks). While you were busy standing in queues, India's thieves looted the money and fled with the help of the chowkidar (Modi)," he said at an election rally in Lakhimpur.

"Have you seen a chowkidar in front of houses of farmers and workers? But there are scores of chowkidars at the houses of and Gautam Adani," he said, hitting out at the BJP's "Main bhi chowkidar" campaign ahead of the polls.

Calling BJP a "murder accused", Gandhi said he had exposed Modi's "jumla" (rhetoric) of giving Rs 15 lakh to every Indian after bringing back black money stashed aboard.

"Modi promised Rs 15 lakh to all, but the murder accused BJP said it was a jumla and cannot be deposited in account," he said at the rally, his second in the day.

Turning to the contentious Citizenship Bill, Gandhi said "I assure you that party will not allow this to happen" and it was because of the that it was not tabled in Rajya Sabha.

Talking about the minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY' of the Congress, Gandhi said Rs 72,000 will be deposited annually in the accounts of a woman member of the 20 per cent poorest families of the country.

"The support to five crore families will revive the economy," he said.

