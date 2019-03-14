JUST IN
Business Standard

Setback for Congress as key Sonia Gandhi aide Tom Vadakkan joins BJP

Immediately after joining, Vadakkan said he was 'hurt' at the situation within the Congress a it was not clear that who was the power centre

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tom Vadakkan
Congress leader Tom Vadakkan joins Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Photo: ANI

In a major surprise, Congress leader Tom Vadakkan, also a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday joined the BJP, and attacked his former party's stand on the Pulwama terror attack and India's retaliatory strikes.

Immediately after joining, Vadakkan said he was "hurt" at the situation within the Congress where it was not clear that who was the power centre.

He also said the Congress' reaction to attacks carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists was sad, while asserting that he believed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development narrative.
First Published: Thu, March 14 2019. 13:55 IST

