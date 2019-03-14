Lok Sabha elections 2019: NCP announces first list of 12 candidates

-
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday declared its first list of 12 candidates for Lok Sabha polls, with senior party leader Supriya Sule being fielded from the party stronghold of Baramati.
The party has also given ticket to Mohammad P P Faizal from Lakshadweep.
It has also decided to field sitting MPs Udayanraje Bhosale and Dhananjay Mhadik from Satara and Kolhapur, respectively.
The other candidates include Anand Paranjpe (Kalyan) and Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai Northeast).
The name of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana leader Raju Shetti, whose party left the NDA and joined the UPA, also figures in the NCP's list.
