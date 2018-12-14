Rahul to hold fresh round of discussions with Rajasthan CM hopefuls Gehlot, Pilot

is likely to hold a fresh round of discussions Friday with and Sachin Pilot, the two ministerial aspirants in Rajasthan, before taking a final call for the top post.

The decision of Rajasthan's next minister is likely to be taken before noon and will be made public at a meeting of the Legislature Party (CLP) in state capital Jaipur, sources said.

After several rounds of discussions that lasted till Thursday midnight, veteran Gehlot has emerged as a for the top post, while is being placated in attempts to peace between the two.

Party's central observer for told PTI, "It is up to the Congress to take a final call and the decision is being awaited."



Congress leaders feel once the MLAs in the state have authorised Gandhi to take a decision on the minister, leaders should not challenge the high command and accept the decision.

Pilot, 41, is still reported not on board on Gehlot's name, which is delaying the announcement, the sources said. The PCC chief has put up a stiff resistance and his staking his own claim for the top post.

AICC in-charge of told PTI," Congress president heard everyone and after wide consultations he will take the final decision which will be acceptable to all."



Gandhi is likely to meet and Gehlot, 67, again at his residence in attempts to peace, like he did in the case of where was declared as the next amid hectic parleys held by the Congress chief with senior party leaders in the national capital Thursday night.

The Congress leadership want Gehlot and to be present together at the CLP meet.

Sources said the Congress top brass was upset with the manner in which party workers resorted to arson and violence in the state in a bid to exert pressure on the party to name Pilot.

They said this the first time such incidents have been reported in Rajasthan and the party has taken the matter seriously.

The incidents of violence were reported in Jaipur, Dosa and other parts Thursday following which the Congress leadership asked both Pilot and Gehlot to issue appeal for peace.

The party leaders feel the infighting in Rajasthan should end soon and called an in the manner Jyotiraditya Scindia gracefully accepted the Congress's decision in

