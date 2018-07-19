Proposed changes will make RTI Act useless, BJP wants to hide truth: Rahul

on Thursday attacked the BJP government over proposed changes to the Right to Information Act, saying they will render the law useless.

The proposed amendments, circulated among Members of Parliament, would do away with the parity given to information commissions with the in terms of salary, allowances and conditions of service.

"Every Indian deserves to know the truth and the BJP wants to hide the truth. The BJP believes the truth must be hidden from the people and they must not question people in power. The changes proposed to the RTI will make it a useless Act," Gandhi said on

He added that the changes being suggested must be opposed by every 'Indian'.

The government yesterday said it is considering a proposal to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 to frame rules on salaries and services of (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs).

A notice of intention was given to introduce 'The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018' in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage during the current session of Parliament, for Personnel said in a written reply to yesterday



Leaders of various political parties on Wednesday said they are committed to fight any "attempt" by the Centre to "dilute" the act and oppose any amendments to it.