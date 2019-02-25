Railway's Punam Yadav lifts gold at Senior Weightlifting Nationals

-
Commonwealth Games champion weightlifter Punam Yadav claimed a gold medal on the fourth day of the 71st Men and 34th Women Senior National championship here Monday.
Railway's Punam, who had clinched the gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 63kg last year, lifted a total of 220kg (snatch 99 Kgs and clean & jerk 121kgs) to win the yellow metal in women's 81kg category here.
Delhi's Seema won silver (snatch 97 kgs; clean & jerk 121kgs) and Manpreet Kaur of Punjab bagged the bronze medal (snatch 96 kgs; clean & jerk 119kgs).
In men 73kg category, West Bengal's Achinta Sheuli won gold (snatch 135kgs; clean & jerk 165kgs).
Akshay Gaikwad, representing Maharastra, claimed the silver (snatch 133 kgs; clean & jerk 164kgs) and M Ranjan of Tamil Nadu bagged bronze (snatch 127 kgs; clean & jerk 165kgs).
In men 81Kg category, Assam weightlifter Papul Changmai secured the gold (snatch 140kgs; clean & jerk 180kgs), while Sambo Lapung, representing Services, grabbed silver (snatch 145kgs; clean & jerk 171kgs).
Punjab's Amarjit Guru won the bronze medal (snatch 142kgs; clean & jerk 171kgs).
