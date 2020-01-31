Railway allows armed escorts in cargo trains to secure goods prone to theft

-
ALSO READ
No clarity on hike, Rly Board says fares, freight rates to be rationalised
Restructuring will end departmentalism in Indian Railways: Piyush Goyal
No decision on passenger and freight fare hike, says Railway Board
RPF gets Group A status, renamed Indian Railway Protection Force Service
Slowdown takes a Rs 4,000 crore toll on Indian Railways' earnings
-
In a first, railways will allow armed escorts provided by private agencies in goods trains to ensure safety of goods susceptible to pilferage and theft, according to an order issued by the national transporter.
Armed escorts have been initially approved in the Eastern Railway zone and will be reviewed after a period of six months before it is extended to the other zonal railways, the order issued on January 29 said.
"The Competent Authority have decided to allow travelling of armed escorts in brake van of moving rakes carrying commodities which are susceptible to theft and pilferage en route," the order from the Railway Board has stated.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU