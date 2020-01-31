JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Uptick in retail prices in FY20 mainly on veggies, pulses: Survey

Govt dropped initial plan on GSTAT set-up, proposal flagged, shows RTI
Business Standard

Railway allows armed escorts in cargo trains to secure goods prone to theft

Armed escorts have been initially approved in the Eastern Railway zone and will be reviewed after a period of six months

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

railways

In a first, railways will allow armed escorts provided by private agencies in goods trains to ensure safety of goods susceptible to pilferage and theft, according to an order issued by the national transporter.

Armed escorts have been initially approved in the Eastern Railway zone and will be reviewed after a period of six months before it is extended to the other zonal railways, the order issued on January 29 said.

"The Competent Authority have decided to allow travelling of armed escorts in brake van of moving rakes carrying commodities which are susceptible to theft and pilferage en route," the order from the Railway Board has stated.
First Published: Fri, January 31 2020. 15:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU