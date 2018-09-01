Rain, thundershowers likely in HP

Rain and thundershowers may occur at many places in in the next two-three days, the said Saturday.

Light to moderate rains were recorded in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba and Sirmaur.

Heavy rainfall was recorded at Gohar (74 mm) in district and Palampur (73 mm) in district.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong of Lahaul and district at 12.2 degrees Celsius whereas the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Sundernagar at 31.9 degrees Celsius.

