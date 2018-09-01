Rain, thundershowers likely in HP

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Rain and thundershowers may occur at many places in Himachal Pradesh in the next two-three days, the MeT Department said Saturday.

Light to moderate rains were recorded in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba and Sirmaur.

Heavy rainfall was recorded at Gohar (74 mm) in Mandi district and Palampur (73 mm) in Kangra district.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong of Lahaul and Spiti district at 12.2 degrees Celsius whereas the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Sundernagar at 31.9 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 13:55 IST

