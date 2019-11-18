Raj civic polls: Counting of votes tomorrow

The counting of votes for the elections to 49 municipal bodies in Rajasthan will be held on Tuesday.

The polling was held on Saturday to elect nearly 2,100 ward councillors.

Preparations for the counting have been completed. It will start at 8 am under tight security arrangements, a state election commission official said.

According to the commission, nearly 72 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the elections, with a maximum of 91.67 per cent turnout in Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district.

The overall voting percentage was 71.53 per cent. Udaipur Municipal Corporation recorded the lowest turnout at 53 per cent, the state election commission had said.

The BJP and the Congress control 21 municipal bodies each while the rest seven are with others.

Election for chairman and deputy chairman posts in the local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively, the official said.

