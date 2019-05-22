Rajasthan gears up for counting of votes

The counting of votes polled in 25 parliamentary seats in will take place on Thursday amid tight security.

said the counting of postal ballots, electronically transmitted postal ballots and the votes polled through electronic voting machines (EVMs) will begin at all the 25 centres at 8 am on Thursday.

He said a triple layered security arrangement has been made to thwart any kind of disruption.

The said the latest trends of round-wise counting of all 25 parliamentary seats will be made available on the website and displayed through LEDs at prominent locations.

Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats in was held on May 6. Thirteen seats in the state had gone to the polls on April 29.

In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP had swept the state by bagging all the 25 seats.

