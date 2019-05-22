Tight securty for counting of votes for Pondy LS seat, bypoll

Votes polled for the lone Lok Sabha seat here and an assemby by-election in the Union would be counted amid tight security Thursday, poll officials said.

The and the Motilal Nehru Government are the counting centres in Puducherry, an election department said.

The attached to the Aringar Anna Government Arts College is the counting centre in Karaikal, while the Jawaharlal Nehru Government HSS and the in are the centres in Mahe and Yanam respectively for counting of votes polled for the Lok Sabha seat.

Counting will start at 8 am Thursday.

Counting of votes polled in the by-election to the Thattanchavady seat would be held in a separate hall in the Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic, the said.

Eighteen candidates are testing their fortunes in the parliamentary poll and they include former V Vaithilingam (Congress) and doctor-turned-politician K Narayanasamy (AINRC).

There are eight contestants in the fray for the by-election to Thattanchavady assembly constituency. The main fight isbetween P Nedunchezian (AINRC) and K Venkatesan (DMK).

The by-election became necessary after the seat fell vacant following disqualification of the sitting member in the wake of his conviction in a disproportionate assets case in October last year.

