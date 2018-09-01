JUST IN
Rajasthan govt asks agricultural traders to call of strike

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Rajasthan agriculture marketing department has invited the agitating traders in the state to hold a meeting with officials on September 4, in a bid to end the strike which they began this Saturday.

On the direction of the state agriculture minister, the department called the representatives of the traders to discuss their issues so that the strike could be called off, a government statement said.

The traders went on a five-day strike on Saturday in all the 247 wholesale agriculture produce markets (mandis) in the state demanding commission on the purchase of commodities on minimum support price (MSP).

