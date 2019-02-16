Rajasthan govt revises ex-gratia to families of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack

The Saturday revised the ex-gratia to the family members of CRPF jawans from the state who were among the 40 killed in the terror attack to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 25 lakh.

The has also announced jobs to family members of the slain jawans.

Five CRPF personnel soldiers from were killed in Thursday's attack, one of the deadliest in and Kashmir, when a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with over 100 kg explosives into a CRPF bus which was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from to

Pakistan-based terror group (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from

revised the ex-gratia and relief package for the family members of the five slain soldiers who were from

"The brave soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice while securing the country, and state is with the family of martyrs in this hour," Gehlot said in his message.

He said the government has revised the ex-gratia to the families of soldiers killed in military or para-military operations. The government will provide either Rs 50 lakh cash or Rs 25 lakh cash and 25 bigha land on the Indira Gandhi Canal Project or Rs 25 lakh with a housing board residence, he added.

The will continue to provide a government job to a dependent of the martyr, scholarship for children and Rs 3 lakh to parents, besides other facilities, he said.

Gehlot prayed for peace to the departed souls and courage to the family members. He also wished speedy recovery to those who were injured in the deadly terror attack.

