Rajasthan govt to give Rs 2 per lite grant for dairy farmers

The government has issued an order for giving a grant of Rs 2 per litre to farmers who supply to societies, an official release said.

had recently announced the grant and the order will be effective from February 1, it said.

Necessary provisions for the current financial year have been made accordingly by the Gaupalan department, the release said.

This decision will benefit nearly five lakh farmers associated with 11,500 producers' committee under Federation, according to the release.

