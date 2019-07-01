Rajasthan mining official caught taking bribe

A surveyor in the Mining Department was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau from his residence in Rajasthan's Baran district while accepting a bribe to allow transport of mined soil, officials said.

According to complainant Madhu Nagar, accused Giriraj Meena (46) had demanded Rs 50,000 for letting him transport mined soil in Baran, Anti-Corruption Bureau Inspector Gyanchand Meena said.

Giriraj Meena had accepted Nagar's request to take the bribe amount in installments of Rs 10,000, he said.

After Nagar lodged a complaint against the surveyor on Sunday, the bureau confirmed it when the accused accepted the first installment, the inspector said.

He said the accused surveyor then called Nagar to his government quarter for the second installment on Monday morning, but ACB officials laid a trap and he was caught red-handed.

A case has been registered against Giriraj Meena and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

According to the ACB inspector, the accused had earlier slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Nagar's vehicle, when it was transporting mined soil, and threatened to do it again if he did not pay him a bribe of Rs 50,000.

