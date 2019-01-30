JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Make separatists, Kashmiri Pandits part of talks: Faesal

Negotiations are 'proceeding well' in Afghanistan: Trump
Business Standard

Rajasthan notifies 4% reservation for differently-abled

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A provision of four-per cent reservation for differently-abled persons in government jobs has been made in Rajasthan.

The secretary of the social justice and empowerment, Shuchi Sharma, said the government had issued a gazette notification last Thursday in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Under the rules, other provisions like advisory board and investigation committee have also been made, she said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 22:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements