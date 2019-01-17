RTI applicants allegedly sent condoms in response to queries, probe on

Rajasthan's district administration Thursday began a probe into allegations that two RTI applicants were sent envelopes containing condoms in response to their queries, an said.

RTI applicants and Manohar Lal, residents of Chani Badi in Bhadra tehsil of the district, had sought information related to development work done there in 2001.

After their second appeal, the Information Commission had directed the gram panchayat to provide information to the applicants. They had received two separate envelopes.

The inquiry was initiated after a video purportedly showing applicants finding condoms inside RTI envelopes had gone viral.

"RTI applicants have reiterated their allegations during investigation and gram sevak had submitted in written that he did not put any objectionable material in any RTI envelope and information was provided to the applicants against the application they had filed," SDM Bhadra said.

He said the district has sought a factual report in the matter from the and the block development officer.

Sarpanch of Chani Badi panchayat has lodged a complaint at station in the matter, stating it to be a conspiracy.

Zila Parishad said he has received information related to the matter and it is being investigated, adding that it could be the outcome of rivalry between two groups in the village.

