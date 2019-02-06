Rajasthan: Transport dept official, middleman arrested for taking Rs 8,000 bribe

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bikaner 

An information assistant of the transport department and a middleman were arrested in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 for registration transfer of a vehicle, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Dharmendra Kumar and the middleman, Bhawani Singh, were arrested on a complaint lodged by one Ali Sher, ACB Additional Superintendent of Police Ramesh Machra said.

Sher alleged that the duo had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for registration transfer of a vehicle that he had purchased from New Delhi. The deal was fixed at Rs 8,000, her added.

Machra said the accused persons were caught red handed while accepting the money.

Kumar and Singh have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation is underway, he said.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 17:47 IST

