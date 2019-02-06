Rajasthan: Transport dept official, middleman arrested for taking Rs 8,000 bribe

An and a middleman were arrested in Rajasthan's district on Wednesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 for registration transfer of a vehicle, an Anti- Bureau (ACB) said.

Dharmendra Kumar and the middleman, Bhawani Singh, were arrested on a complaint lodged by one Ali Sher, ACB of Police said.

Sher alleged that the duo had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for registration transfer of a vehicle that he had purchased from The deal was fixed at Rs 8,000, her added.

Machra said the accused persons were caught red handed while accepting the money.

Kumar and Singh have been booked under the Prevention of Act and an investigation is underway, he said.

