Rajinikanth rules out contesting TN assembly bypolls; Kamal to

Top film star Sunday ruled out contesting the bypolls to the Assembly even as his contemporary said he would be among his (MNM) candidates for the key electoral battle in the state.

"No" was the terse reply by when asked about contesting the byelections since he had declared last month that his target was assembly polls and not Lok Sabha.

The is yet to launch his party though on December 31, 2017, he had announced he would make the political plunge and would contest all 234 seats in the assembly elections.

Haasan, talking to reporters here separately later, said his party has been allotted the torch light symbol by the

"It is a very suitable symbol and we thank the Election Commission for it," he said.

To a question, he said his party would be contesting in the bypolls to the 18 assembly constituencies, to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections on April 18. "Sure, we are making all necessary arrangements."



Asked if he would be in the poll fray, Haasan said he will contest and announce the constituency later.

The bypolls are considered crucial as it would have a bearing on the stability of the which needs to win a sizeable number of them to retain its majority in the 234-member House.

AIADMK presently has 114 members while the DMK (88) and its allies together have 97 members in the assembly with a vacancy of 21 seats, 18 of which fell vacant following disqualification of rebel ruling party MLAs.

Rajinikanth, who was talking to reporters at the airport before the announced the poll schedule, parried a question on which party he would support in the bypolls.

Asked whether he had meant a national or a regional party when he had mentioned last month that only the party which would solve the "water problem" of the state should be supported, he said "Both."



On February 17, had said "water is Tamil Nadu's important problem" and asked his fans and people to vote for a party which they thought would permanently resolve the issue by formulating and implementing projects.

The jargon "water problem" is perceived as a reference to water scarcity in parts of the state and the vexed Cauvery issue as well.

Rajinikanth had strongly pledged his support for interlinking rivers on more than one occasion in the past.

The top had also said last month that he would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"Our target is only the Assembly polls. I am not supporting anyone," he had said and barred anyone from using his images or the flag of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, considered the precursor to his political entry, for political purposes.

Haasan, when asked whether he would seek Rajinikanth's support, said rather than he seeking his backing, his friend extending it would be a "big thing."



Seeking support involved a kind of embarrsasment. "I am believing he would extend his support to me," he said.

"Our alliance is very strong, it is with the people," he said when asked about scope for forging ties with other outfits.

He said interview of aspirants seeking tickets to contest the bypolls and Lok Sabha polls would be held from March 11. Over 1,130 applications had been received from aspirants, he said.

